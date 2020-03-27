Jhene Aiko Was Not Confident In Herself Growing Up

PRPhotos.com

Jhene Aiko has revealed that she wasn't confident in herself growing up. During a recent radio interview, she admitted that she dealt with body dysmorphia. She explained, "Growing up, I was always self-conscious and dealt with a lot of self-esteem issues. I don't know, I just never liked my face. I couldn’t look at pictures or videos of myself. I hated video shoots, photoshoots. I almost thought I had that thing, what is is, body dysmorphia disorder where you see yourself very distorted when you look at yourself."

Now, as an adult, she has accepted herself. She said, "Basically, I’m just not in that place anymore."

When the host said that Jhene is often seen as "one of the most beautiful artists out there," she responded, "It's the make-up, no just kidding. See me in the morning haha. Change your mind.”