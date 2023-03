TMZ has reported that Jhené Aiko's 2020 Range Rover truck was stolen from the valet at L.A.'s Tasty Noodle House last weekend.

The singer handed the valet her keys and went on to have dinner with her family.

However, about 30 minutes later, Jhené saw someone drive away with her truck.

She apparently though the valet was moving her car, but it never returned.

Police, who say an extra set of keys were in the SUV, are investigating the incident.