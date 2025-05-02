Jill Sobule, “I Kissed A Girl” Singer, Dies In Tragic House Fire At 66

Getty Images

Jill Sobule, the pioneering singer-songwriter behind the 1995 hit, “I Kissed a Girl,” tragically passed away at 66 in a house fire in Minneapolis. The news of her death was confirmed by her representative to Variety. Known for her groundbreaking music and advocacy for human rights, Sobule’s song “I Kissed a Girl” is recognized as the first openly lesbian pop song to reach the Billboard Top 20, setting the stage for visible LGBTQ+ representation within the music industry.

Her untimely death has prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from fellow artists and activists, including her frequent collaborator, Sarah Thyre, who wrote on Instagram, “This one hits hard. Jill Sobule was an amazing, generous artist. She ALWAYS showed up and showed out.” Recent tourmates The Fixx also paid tribute to Sobule, writing on Facebook: “We are absolutely devastated and shocked to hear the news of Jill Sobule’s untimely passing. Jill just finished a tour with us days ago…and was so full of life and talent. Our hearts are broken. We will always miss her.”

In addition to her notable other work, Sobule’s popular track, “Supermodel” was featured prominently on the Clueless movie soundtrack, adding to the groundbreaking musician’s lasting legacy. (People)