Jennifer Lopez told Andy Cohen that it “wasn’t weird” dressing up as her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s ex for Halloween this year.

JLo recreated Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” look for a small gathering at home this year. Cohen asked her if it was an “odd” choice given the rumors that Rodriguez and Madonna dated in 2008.

The “Pa Ti” singer replied, “No, it wasn’t weird at all. I loved it.”

Rodriguez also chose a music icon for his Halloween costume: Bruce Springsteen.