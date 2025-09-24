Home » R&B News » Joe Jonas Partners With Krispy Kreme To Give Away Free Doughnuts And Coffee To Fans

Joe Jonas is teaming up with Krispy Kreme to celebrate National Coffee Day with special deals and giveaways. The promotion includes a $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen from September 27 to 29, and a free medium coffee plus a doughnut on September 29. Jonas stars in a playful campaign video shared on Instagram on Wednesday (September 24), with the 36-year-old pop star emphasizing the perfect pairing of coffee and doughnuts as he seemingly talked the company into giving away a complimentary doughnut to pair with their free coffee offer. “I want to make National Coffee Day history,” Jonas said in a statement. “And that’s what this is.” The promotions are available in-store, drive-thru, and online at participating locations, with the company encouraging fans to share their free tasty treats on social media using the hashtag #KrispyKreme and tagging them in their posts. (People)