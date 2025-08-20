Home » R&B News » Joe Jonas Reveals “Embarrassing” Mistake He Made Immediately After Joining The Mile High Club

During a recent appearance on the NowThis series ‘Are You Okay?’, Joe Jonas revealed that he joined the mile high club a few years ago during a private flight, and shared a humorous incident that occurred immediately afterward. “I was wearing contacts, left the bathroom,” Joe shared in the clip. “I thought I was high-fiving my drummer — it was the flight attendant.” After joking that he wouldn’t attempt that experience on a commercial flight because he’d be “banned from flying,” Jonas was asked if the experience was still worth it, even after the awkward interaction, and he replied “yeah,” with a smirk. Joe is currently on the JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin. The group’s next scheduled show is on Thursday (August 21) at Rogers Center in Toronto, followed by a gig at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday. (People)