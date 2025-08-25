John Fogerty Praises Taylor Swift As He Reworks His CCR Back Catalog

John Fogerty, legendary frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, has re-recorded 20 of his classic hits with his sons Shane and Tyler for the new album, Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years, which was released on August 22. Motivated by finally gaining majority control of his CCR publishing rights in 2023 after decades-long battles, and inspired by Taylor Swift’s successful re-recordings to regain her own masters, Fogerty playfully called these tracks “John’s Version” in homage to the pop superstar. “I was so happy to see her solution to her predicament,” Fogerty says of Swift acquiring her master recordings. “I’m convinced that her re-recording those albums in many ways reset the condition, so that she was able to purchase the originals. She was strong enough and powerful enough a force that she rearranged the playing field.” Fogerty’s updated versions were produced under the guidance of his wife Julie, with the project reflecting both a celebration of his musical legacy and a meaningful family collaboration as Fogerty approaches 80 and prepares to receive BMI’s Troubadour Award in September. (Billboard)