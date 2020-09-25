John Legend, Camila Cabello Launch Campaign For Florida Voting Rights

PRPhotos.com

With the 2020 presidential election quickly approaching, John Legend and Camila Cabello have teamed up for crowdfunding campaign Free the Vote, which aims to restore voting rights in Florida for the formerly convicted.

Earlier this month, a Florida court ruled that those with felony convictions in Florida are required to pay off all of their fees and fines before they are allowed to vote, putting 700,000 possible voters in jeopardy.

The two music stars have acted in response as Florida’s voter registration deadline looms on October 5th, with public support from Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington, Uzo Abuda and Sacha Baron Cohen. Since its Tuesday launch, the campaign has received more than 5,000 donations amounting to over $400,000.