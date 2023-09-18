John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Renew Vows For 10th Anniversary

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen renewed their vows on Saturday at Villa Pizzo in Lake Como, Italy — the same location where they were married 10 years ago. “It was very romantic,” a source told People. “John and Chrissy came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests.” The source also noted that there were “flowers everywhere” and called it “a very elegant, very classic event.” The couple's eldes children, Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, attended the event, with Miles even sporting a mini version of John's white tuxedo. Their youngest children, Esti, 7 months, and Wren, 2 months, were also in Italy but weren't spotted in paparazzi photos of the event. It may have been John and Chrissy's 10-wedding anniversary, but they've actually been together since 2006 when they met on the set of his music video.