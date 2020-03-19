John Legend Confirms New Album For 2020

PRPhotos.com

John Legend says he will release a new album in 2020.

He discussed the project Tuesday while performing a concert on Instagram Live for fans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

During the show, Legend previewed one of his new songs, “Actions Speak Louder Than Love Songs.” The song features a sample from the David McCallum song “The Edge.”

“Just so you guys know, I am putting out a new album this year,” Legend said. “Everybody’s home, you need stuff, you need music, you need TV, you need films. You need stuff to entertain you, so I’m going to put some music out.”

“We’re going to release some music,” he added. “I don’t know what the schedule going to be like, we’re just going to start putting stuff out. We’re in the process of mixing a lot of the stuff on the record. Luckily, I already wrote and recorded most of it.”

Legend released his fifth studio album, Darkness and Light, in 2016, and the holiday album A Legendary Christmas in 2018. His most recent single, “Conversations in the Dark,” debuted in January.

Legend’s concert was part of the “Together at Home” series led by Coldplay singer Chris Martin.