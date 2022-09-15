John Legend Debuts ‘Wonder Woman’ Video On Wedding Anniversary

John Legend‘s new video for “Wonder Woman” is a tribute to the power and grace of women and he debuted it on his 9th Wedding Anniversary. There’s a romantic twist to the video, it was shot in the Tuscan region of Italy by filmmaker Nabil Elderkin, who originally introduced Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen. Elderkin also directed the video for “All of Me.” The couple, who met in 2006 appear throughout the clip.

On Twitter, Legend posted the video with a love note that read: “I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today. Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me.”

The song is from his 8th studio album called Legend.

