John Legend To Guest Star In Season 4 Of ‘This Is Us’

This is Us will feature singer, actor and musician John Legend in Season 4.

NBC aired a promo for This is Us during the Golden Globe Awards Sunday that showed Legend wearing a tailored suit and playing the piano. The This is Us official Twitter account confirmed Legend will guest star by re-tweeting the news Sunday.

Legend’s wife, model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, responded to a fan question on Twitter, saying she was unclear about Legend’s role. “I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself?” Teigen wrote.

This is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley. Season 4 premiered in September, and the show will return from midseason break January 14th.