John Legend Trends Online After Supporting Chrissy Teigen’s Public Apology

John Legend was trending on social media yesterday (June 16th) after he reacted to his wife Chrissy Teigen's apology for social media bullying. Teigen apologized via Medium, saying, “There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

Legend shared her tweet, highlighting the line “We are all more than our worst moments." He added four heart emojis.

After Legend reacted, social media started pondering why he would be married to Teigen. One person wrote, "Imagine the kind of person that would marry someone like #ChrissyTeigen. I can only imagine the horrible things John Legend may have done. Let it all come out." Another person tweeted, "The way Chrissy Teigen is makes me question John Legend cause like how do you fall in love with someone that mean."

Another Twitter user wrote, "John Legend did a lot of fakin round Kanye just for his wife to get cancelled.