Johnathan Majors Dropped By Talent Manager Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

Reports say that Johnathan Majors have been dropped by his talent manager Entertainment 360 amid domestic violence allegations. According to Deadline, the actors departure was due to issues surrounding his personal behavior. Last month, his PR group The Lede Company also parted ways with Majors.

Meanwhile, Majors and fashion house Valentino “mutually agreed” that the actor would not be attending this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests.

The actor was arrested on March 25th over an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year old woman. According to authorities, the unnamed victim was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck." Majors is expected to appear before a judge May 8th as he faces multiple counts of harassment and assault from the New York City D.A.