Jonas Brothers Reunite With Demi Lovato For ‘Camp Rock’ Hits During Tour Kickoff Show

At the Jonas Brothers‘ Greetings From Your Hometown Tour opener at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday night (August 10), the trio reunited with Demi Lovato for a series of nostalgic performances of Camp Rock classics, including “Gotta Find You,” “This Is Me,” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing.” The surprise collaboration thrilled longtime fans who grew up with the Disney Channel stars, with the link up coming only weeks before Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary in September. Lovato wasn’t the only special guest at the Jonas Brothers’ homecoming show, as they were also joined by Jesse McCartney on “Beautiful Soul,” while Switchfoot took part in “Meant to Live” and “Hold On,” and Dean Lewis was on hand to sing their recently released collaboration, “Loved You Better.” The Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour continues with upcoming shows in Washington, D.C., Camden, New Jersey, and Virginia Beach. Meanwhile, Lovato recently shared her new song, “Fast,” which is the lead single from her forthcoming ninth studio album. (Rolling Stone)