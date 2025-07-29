Jonas Brothers Reveal That Their 2013 Band Break-Up “Needed To Happen”

During an appearance on an upcoming episode of Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals, the Jonas Brothers reflected on their 2013 breakup, acknowledging that it was a difficult but necessary decision due to creative differences and communication struggles within the group at the time. “In reflection, I can definitely see how I could have more lovingly communicated something that needed to be said,” Nick admits. “I think we all knew that in the operating system that we were operating in, it had run its course. I just didn’t know how to maturely articulate that and lovingly do that.” Joe adds that “we were having such a difficult time just being real with each other back then,” and says that the breakup “needed to happen.” As the trio prepares to celebrate 20 years together with their upcoming Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, Joe shares, “It’s like we can communicate way better, because we don’t need to be scared to have tough conversations.” (Rolling Stone)