Jordyn Woods And Karl Anthony Towns Deny Cheating Rumors

Rumors were swirling yesterday (March 18th) that NBA star Karl Anthony Towns was cheating Jordyn Woods but the couple has denied the rumors. The rumors started after a Twitter user posted screenshots of an alleged DM exchange between Towns and another woman. Gossip Of The City also shared screenshots of IG photos shared by the woman that were "liked" by the NBA star.

The messages included plans about meeting up while an unidentified woman — presumably while Woods—was out of town.

Woods responded to the rumors, saying, “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it ? … He don’t even talk like that … ‘Mamita’ ???? come on now.”

She also blasted the woman who was behind the rumor, writing: “WE SEEE YOU SIS … since you wanna be seen SO BAD. God see you too.”

Towns also responded to the rumors, saying, "So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else 😂 gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger 🤷🏽‍♂️."