Joseline Hernandez was arrested for battery yesterday (June 12th) after she was filmed beating Joseline's Cabaret star Big Lex backstage at the Mayweather vs. Gotti fight in Florida. According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office's website, Hernandez was charged with domestic battery, trespassing, resisting arrest/obstruction with violence, and regular battery.

A judge hadn't set a bond for the reality star as of Monday evening (June 12th).