Joseline Hernandez Called Out Wendy Williams During An Interview

During an appearance on Wendy Williams Show, Joseline Hernandez called out Wendy Williams, whom she says doesn't respect younger women in entertainment. Wendy began the interview telling Joseline that she looks different every time she sees her. Joseline responded, “Hopefully, that’s meant in a good way because Miss Wendy, I really have to say this to you first. I hope that you’re going to give me my flowers. I hope that you’re going to honor how much work I’ve put out there.”

She continued, “Wendy, you’re 35 years my senior. I should get those flowers from you. I should feel wanted." Wendy responded, “You are wanted by me. I always say that you’re very entertaining."

Joseline later told Wendy that she is tired of her comparing her to other women in entertainment. She explained, “I’ve built my own brand for years. I’ve been out here for the past decade. I have my own show. I have the number one show in the country." Wendy responded, “No, you’ve got the number one show on Zeus, and you were renewed for another season."

Joseline told Wendy that she thought she would be a little more kind and supportive since she is no longer in a toxic marriage to her ex husband Kevin Hunter. Wendy responded, “I just said what I said. I don’t apologize for anything. This is what I do.”

As Joseline went on, Wendy asked her producer if they should pull the plug but the two were able to complete the interview.

Clip 1 Joseline Hernandez slams Wendy Williams : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/04_apr/WENDYSHOW_Clip1_JoselineHernandezShadesWendy.mp3

Clip 2 Joseline Hernandez slams Wendy Williams : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/04_apr/WENDYSHOW_Clip2_JoselineHernandezShadesWendy.mp3

Clip 3 Joseline Hernandez slams Wendy Williams : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/04_apr/WENDYSHOW_Clip3_JoselineHernandezShadesWendy.mp3

Clip 4 Joseline Hernandez slams Wendy Williams : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/04_apr/WENDYSHOW_Clip4_JoselineHernandezShadesWendy.mp3