Joseline Hernandez Speaks On Big Lex Fight

During a recent radio interview, Joseline Hernandez opened up about the infamous brawl she had with Big Lex. When asked about the brawl, she said, “Don’t know that h*e. You don’t know her. I don’t know her. She don’t know her. We don’t know her. We never knew her!”

Joseline added that she couldn't speak on the situation legally since she just got out of jail. Hernandez was arrested on four charges, including battery and trespassing.

Joseline later pointed out that clips from the fight are not telling the full story. She said, “The media only show you one thing. It looks like a lot of chaos, but you may not know what happened prior to that chaos, like five seconds before or ten seconds before, and because it’s me, it’s always bigger than what it actually is.”

She added, “I’m not crazy. I’m not gon ever do anything that truly in my heart don’t feel like I need to do and I’m going to take the consequences after.”