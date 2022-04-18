Joseline Hernandez Sued For $25 Million Over Reality Show Brawl

Four women who star on Joseline Hernandez's reality show Joseline's Cabaret is suing her for $25 million, alleging that she assaulted and battered them during the show's reunion taping. According to TMZ, Hernandez, 35, is being accused of ambushing the women on set and violently beating them.

The woman claimed that the showed up in heels for the reunion show taping but Hernandez was waiting for them with hard-bottom boots and attacked them.

One woman claimed that Hernandez violently kicked her in the ribs, while another claimed that Hernandez dragged her by her hair and kicked her in the back. Meanwhile, the third woman alleged that Hernadez grabbed her by the neck and shoved her to the ground.