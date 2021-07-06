JT of City Girls Inspired By Meeting Beyonce

PRPhotos.com

JT of City Girls was thrilled to meet Beyonce for the first time over the July 4th holiday.

Posting on Twitter, following a party in the Hamptons, she said that Beyonce's kind words made her feel like she had "made it."

She wrote: “I love Beyoncé. If I didn’t feel like I made it no other day… tonight I did! She told me I was beautiful & she’s proud & to keep going! God look At my life….I came from nothing at all.”

JT was released from prison less than two years ago, after serving time for felony identity theft. She and Yung Miami performed their latest single “Twerkulator” at last month’s BET Awards.

JT was also joined at the party by her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert, who stole the spotlight with his breakdancing moves.

