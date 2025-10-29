Judge Denies Sia’s Estranged Husband Sole Custody Of Son

A judge denied Dan Bernad’s emergency request for sole custody of his 19-month-old son Somersault with singer Sia this week. Court documents show the judge ruled insufficient evidence existed for emergency relief. Bernad filed the October 27th motion claiming Sia is “an unfit and unreliable parent struggling with substance abuse and addiction” while requesting $77,245 monthly child support. Sia responded October 28th, declaring “I have been fully sober for over six months and working my program which includes weekly testing and a sober companion.” The current custody arrangement continues, giving Sia primary custody with limited monitored visits for Bernad. Sia alleged Bernad’s requests are “directly tied to financial gain rather than a genuine effort to foster a meaningful parental relationship with Summi,” noting she has paid him $300,000 since their March separation. (Story URL)