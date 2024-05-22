Home » R&B News » Judge Halts Sale Of Graceland After “Fraudulent” Foreclosure Attempt

Following a lawsuit issued earlier this week by Elvis’ granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, alleging fraudulent behavior in the attempted foreclosure of Graceland, a judge at the Shelby County Chancery Court in Memphis halted any potential sale of the iconic estate. Chancellor JoeDae L. Jenkins  came to the determination that under state law, any sale or “loss” of the “unique” Graceland estate “will be considered irreparable harm” and he ultimately stepped in and put a halt to the proceedings. Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises released this statement following the ruling: “As the court has now made clear, there was no validity to the claims. There will be no foreclosure. Graceland will continue to operate as it has for the past 42 years, ensuring that Elvis fans from around the world can continue to have a best in class experience when visiting his iconic home.” (People)

