TV Host & Judge Lynn Toler has revealed that her husband Eric Mumford has died suddenly. She posted a photo of her and her husband on Wednesday (January 4th), along with the caption, “I am in a million pieces,.” She also wrote, “Beautiful man. Inside and out” in reference to Mumford.

Toler and Mumford met in 1986 and were married in 1989. In addition to Mumford’s four children from a prior marriage, he and Toler had two more children during their marriage.