Judge Rules That Smokey Robinson’s Sexual Assault Accusers Can Proceed Anonymously

On Thursday (September 11), a Los Angeles judge ruled that four housekeepers suing Smokey Robinson for sexual assault can proceed anonymously in their $50 million lawsuit, setting a trial date for October 2027. The 85-year-old Motown legend had sought to reveal their identities, arguing that they waived their anonymity by attending a press conference wearing masks and sunglasses while sharing some personal details. His defense also claims inconsistencies in the accusers’ employment timelines. However, Judge Kevin C. Brazile emphasized the overriding interest in protecting the women’s privacy early in the case, given the serious allegations of repeated sexual assault and the potential risk from Robinson’s celebrity following. Robinson is counter-suing for $500 million in defamation and elder abuse. The lawsuit alleges multiple instances of rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, and workplace harassment dating back to 2007. (Rolling Stone)