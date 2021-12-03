Home » R&B News » Jussie Smollett’s Defense Team Argues That One Of The Osundairo Brothers Is A Disgruntled Ex Lover

Yesterday (December 2nd), during a cross examination, Abimbola Osundairo, the prosecutions star witness in the Jussie Smollett trial, Smollett's lawyers alleged that Osundairo was a bitter ex lover who attacked Smollett because he wouldn't hire him as a bodyguard.

According to The New York Post, Smollett's defense attorney Shay Allen claimed Osundairo used his alleged relationship with Smollett to further his career and told Smollett he’d make this “all go away” and not testify if he paid him and his brother, Olabinjo, $1 million each Allen asked Osundairo,  “You told him if he gave you and your brother a million dollars each, you wouldn’t testify?” Osundairo responded “No.”  

Allen also tried to make the claim that Smollett and Osundairo had a sexual relationship together by  asking when he and the actor started dating. Osundairo responded, “We were never dating." 

