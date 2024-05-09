Justin And Hailey Bieber Expecting First Child, Renew Their Wedding Vows

Getty Images

Pop superstar Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey revealed that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news on social media, posting a video of the two of them renewing their wedding vows on Instagram, along with stylish maternity photos of Hailey with her visible baby bump prominently on display. The expecting parents have been married for five years, with the official ceremony taking place in a New York City courthouse in 2018, followed a year later by a more public wedding for family and friends in South Carolina. “Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can’t wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world,” a source shared with Entertainment Weekly. (Entertainment Weekly)