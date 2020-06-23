Justin Bieber Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations Via Twitter

PRPhotos.com

Justin Bieber has been responding on social media after an anonymous woman said he sexually assaulted her at a Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas in 2014. He posted a series of photos, news links and email receipts that he claims prove he was with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez that night. And he called the accusations “factually impossible.”

He wrote: “I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career, but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight." He continued: "Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

He went on to prove through records and receipts that he didn’t even stay at that hotel. The 26-year-old also posted an email confirming his Airbnb and Westin Hotel reservation before revealing he used the name Mike Lowery as a decoy name. He then said, “I won’t be using Mike Lowery anymore as an alias.”