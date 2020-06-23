Home » R&B News » Justin Bieber Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations Via Twitter

Justin Bieber Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations Via Twitter

PRPhotos.com
Justin Bieber has been responding on social media after an anonymous woman said he sexually assaulted her at a Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas in 2014. He posted a series of photos, news links and email receipts that he claims prove he was with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez that night. And he called the accusations “factually impossible.”

He wrote: “I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career, but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight." He continued: "Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

He went on to prove through records and receipts that he didn’t even stay at that hotel. The 26-year-old also posted an email confirming his Airbnb and Westin Hotel reservation before revealing he used the name Mike Lowery as a decoy name. He then said, “I won’t be using Mike Lowery anymore as an alias.”

