Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appear in bed together on the cover of Vogue Italia's October Issue.

The photo, shot by Eli Russell Linnetz, was staged in honor the magazine's late creative director Helmut Newton and his “devotion” to wife June Newton.

The fashion outlet explained the tribute on Instagram, “To honor their partnership we asked @HaileyBieber and @JustinBieber, one of today's most iconic celebrity couples, to be the protagonists of our cover story.”