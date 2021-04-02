Home » R&B News » Justin Bieber Committed To Helping Inmates At LA Prison

Justin Bieber Committed To Helping Inmates At LA Prison

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Justin Bieber committed to providing buses to transport family members who have been unable to visit their incarcerated loved ones while visiting Los Angeles County’s California State Prison last week (March 23rd).

Billboard reports that during the visit, Bieber, his wife Hailey and pastor Judah Smith visited with prisoners involved in The Urban Ministry Institute and the Paws For Life Rescue program, which allows prisoners to train dogs to become service animals for military vets.

Bieber said in a statement, "It was a life-changing experience that I will never forget. It was such an honor listening to their stories and seeing how strong their faith is."

Related Articles

Twitter Supports Mia Farrow as She Responds to Rumors About Deceased Children
Prince William Is Afraid To Talk to Prince Harry Now
‘Game of Thrones’ To Hit Broadway
Amy Schumer Wears Fanciest Dress To Be Vaccinated
Social Media Reacts as Ashley Benson Mocks ‘LA Girls’
Sharon Osbourne Is Out at ‘The Talk’