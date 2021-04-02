Justin Bieber Committed To Helping Inmates At LA Prison

PRPhotos.com

Justin Bieber committed to providing buses to transport family members who have been unable to visit their incarcerated loved ones while visiting Los Angeles County’s California State Prison last week (March 23rd).

Billboard reports that during the visit, Bieber, his wife Hailey and pastor Judah Smith visited with prisoners involved in The Urban Ministry Institute and the Paws For Life Rescue program, which allows prisoners to train dogs to become service animals for military vets.

Bieber said in a statement, "It was a life-changing experience that I will never forget. It was such an honor listening to their stories and seeing how strong their faith is."