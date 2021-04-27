Justin Bieber Criticized For Bringing Back His Dreadlocks

Justin Bieber‘s dreadlocks are back and he is facing accusations of cultural appropriation.

The singer debuted the look in a picture shared to Instagram on Sunday (April 25th) and showed off his new style in a second image on Monday (April 25th).

One critic wrote on Twitter, “so @scooterbraun you and your client @justinbieber post BLM for days and talking about being an ally or educating y'all's selves but turn around to do this foolery very performative i'm sick of y'all.”

This is not the first time that the “Lonely” singer has taken heat for co-opting the hairstyle, historically worn by members of the Black community.

In 2016, Bieber faced heavy criticism for wearing his hair in dreadlocks at the iHeartRadio music awards. He shaved his hair shortly after, but not before issuing a statement on Instagram where he mocked his attackers.

At the time, he donned a surfer accent and said, “'Dude, are you gonna do anything with your hair or are you just gonna leave it like that, dude?' Yeah, some girl came up to me, like, 'I love you Justin, but like, that's like my least favorite of yours.”

The bizarre statement was posted to Instagram with the caption “Being weird is fun' if u r not weird I don't like you”.