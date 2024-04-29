Home » R&B News » Justin Bieber Crying Selfie Allegedly Related To Personal ‘Difficulties’

Justin Bieber is reportedly going through an emotional rough patch. “Justin has been facing some difficulties lately. He has been having a hard time and hasn’t been feeling like his usual self,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “Hailey has been doing her best to be there for Justin, but it is upsetting for her to see him struggle.” While Justin hasn’t publicly addressed any specific issues, his recent social media post featuring throwback performance pictures — and close-up selfies where he appears to be crying — raised concerns among fans. In response to the post, Hailey complimented him on his tears, calling him “a pretty crier.” Speculation surrounding their relationship has been circulating since February, but the couple has made appearances together and Hailey publicly expressed her love for Justin on his 30th birthday.

