Justin Bieber Impersonator Tricks Las Vegas Nightclub Into Letting Him Perform On Stage

A Justin Bieber impersonator named Dylan Desclos successfully fooled everyone at the XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Encore in Las Vegas over the weekend, even tricking the night’s headliner, DJ Gryffin, into letting him take the stage to perform his hit single, “Sorry.” Desclos arrived at the venue with a fake entourage who posed as Bieber’s team, gaining access to the nightclub and eventually performing on stage. DJ Gryffin shared the prank on Instagram after realizing the performer was an impersonator, writing “how bustin jeiber duped me during my own set” over a clip of the incident, while jokingly captioning his post, “biebergate2025.” In response, the Wynn has banned Desclos from their properties for life, and released a statement condemning the deception: “After an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team, a Justin Bieber impersonator was granted access to the XS stage. As soon as the error was recognized, he was removed from the resort and denied future entry.” (Consequence of Sound)