Justin Bieber Is Top Nominee For Upcoming People’s Choice Awards

Nominees for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards have been announced and Justin Bieber is leading the way with 10 nods. He has double entries in single categories. His collaborations "Stay" with The Kid LAROI and "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, were nominated in three categories.

In the music and pop culture categories, Lil Nas X is the 2nd highest leader with six nods, while Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat are tied for third place with five nominations each.

The fan-voted awards show features 40 categories across movies, television, music and pop culture and is set to air on both NBC and E! on December 7.

