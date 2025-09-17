Justin Bieber Lands Seven-Figure Deal To Headline Coachella, All Without An Agent

Justin Bieber has secured a seven-figure deal – reportedly worth over $10 million – to headline Coachella 2026. The pop superstar negotiated directly with festival promoter Goldenvoice without an agent, a move highlighting his growing independence in the music industry. Marking his first U.S. performance since 2022’s Justice World Tour, Bieber’s headline slot follows the successful rollout of his Swag I and II albums, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 as a combined project. “It’s a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it’s something he built entirely on his own,” says a source close to Bieber. “Between headlining Coachella and the success of Swag, it’s clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin — one where he’s fully in the driver’s seat.” Bieber will join fellow headliners Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G at Coachella 2026, with the source adding that his performance “won’t just be a headlining set, but a once-in-a-generation spectacle from a once-in-a-generation pop icon.” (Rolling Stone)