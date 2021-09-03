Justin Bieber Launches Fundraiser For Haiti Earthquake Victims

PRPhotos.com

Justin Bieber has launched a fundraiser to provide assistance to the people of Haiti, after the country recently suffered a devastating earthquake.

He’s partnering with non-profit organizations to provide human, technical, and medical resources on the ground in Haiti.

He’s also offering a trip for two to his show in Vegas and will have an art auction, as well as an exclusive New York event to raise funds.

Fans can help too… Some of his merch proceeds will go to the fund.

The 7.2 earthquake on August 14, left more than 2,000 people dead and more than 12,000 in need of medical assistance.

