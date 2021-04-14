Justin Bieber Opens Up About The First Year Of Marriage

Getty Images

Justin Bieber opened up to GQ about how challenging marriage can be – even going so far as to say he was walking “on eggshells” for the first year.

He told the magazine, “The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’”

Now, the singer says that he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, are busy creating moments together as a couple.

Bieber added, “And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”

The 27-year-old “Sorry” singer wed the 24-year-old model back in 2018. The two do plan to have babies, just “Not this second, but we will eventually.”