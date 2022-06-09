Justin Bieber Postpones Three Shows Due To Illness

Justin Bieber has postponed 3 tour dates this week due to illness.

He posted online that his sickness was getting worse and he needed to take some time off.

He wrote on Instagram: “Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctor's orders).”

The schedule change included 2 shows in Toronto, as well as tonight’s (6-9) show in Washington D.C.

According to People.com, Bieber’s health issues are non-covid related.

TL;DR:

