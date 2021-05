PRPhotos.com

Justin Bieber kicked off the month of May by treating his Instagram followers to a stripped-down version of “Peaches.”

The video showed the singer sitting at his piano wearing hot pink sunglasses, performing a solo rendition of the popular single, which usually features accompaniment from Daniel Caeser and Giveon.

If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out soon. The singer captioned the post with, ‘I may delete.”