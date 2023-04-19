Justin Bieber Praises Frank Ocean’s Coachella Set

Justin Bieber was “blown away” by Frank Ocean’s Coachella set despite mixed reviews from fans.

The “Peaches” singer wrote on Instagram, “I was blown away by Frank Oceans Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.. I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”

Some concertgoers criticized the Sunday (April 16th) night performance on social media for starting nearly an hour late and ending abruptly when he was cut off for going past curfew.

It was the "Thinkin Bout You" singer's first live performance since 2017.