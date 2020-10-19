Home » R&B News » Justin Bieber Releases Single With Benny Blanco

Justin Bieber Releases Single With Benny Blanco

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco have released a new single together.

As one of the writers of the song, “Lonely,” Bieber says it has a lot of meaning to him. He stated in a press release, “To be honest, the finished song is tough for me to listen to, considering how hard it was to get through some of those chapters. Hopefully telling this story will encourage others to vocalize what they are going through.”

Justin Bieber’s most recent single, “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper, reached #1 on the Spotify Global Chart, was streamed over 120 million times in its debut week, and broke his own single-day career best for YouTube views.

Bieber performed both songs on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

