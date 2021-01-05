Justin Bieber Says He Is Not Affiliated With Hillsong Church

PRPhotos.com

Justin Bieber made it clear Monday (January 4th) that he is not affiliated with Hillsong church.

The “Holy” singer shared a Page Six headline that claimed he was studying to be a minister at the celebrity church where pastor Carl Lentz was fired in November for “moral failures” and wrote, “IM NOT STUDYING TO BE A MINISTER OR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO THAT. HAVE NO DESIRE FOR THAT.”

Subsequent posts elaborated on Bieber’s position. He wrote, “AND BTW HILLSONG IS NOT MY CHURCH..FOR CLARITY I AM A PART OF CHURCHOME”.

According to Marie Claire, L.A. services for Churchome have attracted celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara and Russell Wilson, and Selena Gomez.