Justin Bieber Says He Was Scared To Create New Music

Justin Bieber opened up to Apple Music about the fear he felt while working on his first album in five years.

In an interview slated for release on Saturday (February 15th), the Grammy-winning artist said, “I was dealing with a lot of fear. Just was afraid of, at that point, just even the process; what am I going to talk about again, is it gonna be received. I'm starting to compare with other artists.”

Bieber admitted he got the confidence to overcome his nerves after performing with Ariana Grande at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last year.

He said, “It kind of reminded me…this is what I do, this is what I'm good at, and I don't need to run away from it.”

Changes, his first album of new music since 2015, will be available on Friday (Feburary 14th).

Tickets for the Changes tour will also go on sale the same day at justinbiebermusic.com. The first stop will be in Seattle, Washington on May 14th and it will wrap on September 26th in East Rutherford, New Jersey.