Justin Bieber Says ‘I Have Benefited Off Black Culture’ As He Vows To Fight Racial Injustice

Justin Bieber has released a new statement about the Black Lives Matter movement and how he intends to “be a part of much needed change.”

“I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture,” Justin said on Instagram. “My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.”

He added, “I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change.”

Bieber has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in May, which has sparked protests in the U.S. and worldwide.

“No lives matter until black lives matter,” he posted via Instagram on May 28th. A day later, He encouraged his followers to “rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation.”

On Saturday, Bieber also paid tribute to Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police who entered her home in March and would have celebrated her 27th birthday on June 5th. He encouraged his fans to honor Taylor’s memory by taking actions including signing a petition to have the officers involved in her death arrested.