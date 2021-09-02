Justin Bieber Set To Perform At The MTV Awards

PRPhotos.com

MTV announced on Wednesday (9-1) that Justin Bieber will be performing at the upcoming MTV Awards show.

The last time Bieber performed there was in 2015. This year, he has seven VMA nominations, including Video Of The Year and Artist Of The Year.

Other artists performing include Doja Cat (who is also hosting,) Sean Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, and Camila Cabello.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 12.

TL;DR:

Justin Bieber will be performing at the upcoming MTV Awards show.

The last time Bieber performed there was in 2015.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air live on September 12.