Justin Bieber Sues Sexual Assault Accusers For Defamation

Justin Bieber has decided to take legal action against two women who have claimed that he sexually assaulted them. As previously reported, one woman, who identified herself as Danielle, claimed on Twitter that the singer sexually assaulted her on March 9, 2014 at the Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas. The second woman named Kadi tweeted that the singer assaulted her in New York City in May 2015. Bieber immediately denied the allegations on Twitter.

Now, according to TMZ, Bieber is suing the accusers for what he calls "malicious" claims and says they are "factually impossible." According to the legal docs, Bieber has “indisputable documentary evidence” to prove the sexual assault claims are “outrageous, fabricated lies.”

Bieber said that Danielle fabricated her story based on public reports that he ate at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014. And as for Kadi, Bieber says she's a superfan who often waits outside hotels for him but she has never met him — and has admitted it in her own tweets. He claimed that she fabricated her story because she knew Bieber attended the Met Gala on May 2, 2014.

Meanwhile, Bieber also says he thinks the two Twitter accounts might be run by the same person, and may be part of a coordinated effort to ruin his reputation. He is seeking over $20 million in damages, $10 million for each of the stories.