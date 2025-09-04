Justin Bieber Surprise Releases ‘Swag II’

On Thursday (September 4), Justin Bieber announced on Instagram that he was releasing his surprise follow-up album, Swag II, at the stroke of midnight on Friday. This move continues the quick-drop strategy Bieber used for Swag, which made a shock debut in July following the singer’s four-year hiatus. No additional details about the new project were shared beyond an all-pink album cover and Bieber’s brief caption, “swag II midnight tonight.” The album is expected to feature many of the same collaborators from Swag, including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans, with Bieber likely to co-produce the upcoming project with the likes of Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, and Knox Fortune. Swag, which features the Billboard No. 2 hit “Daisies,” marked a stylistic shift for Bieber, blending indie rock with late ’80s R&B and early ’90s pop influences, reflecting his personal transformation as he embraces family life and faith amid past challenges. (Variety)