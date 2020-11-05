Justin Bieber To Perform Two Songs At People’s Choice Awards

PRPhotos.com

Not only is Justin Bieber nominated for seven People’s Choice Awards, but he’s now on the performance schedule. He currently has two hits in the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 – “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper, and “Lonely,” a collaboration with Benny Blanco. He’s expected to perform both songs. In total, Bieber has had 18 People’s Choice Award nominations since 2011.

Jennifer Lopez will receive the People’s Icon Award and Tyler Perry will be honored with the Champion Award. The show is scheduled to air live on E! November 15.

