Justin Bieber To Stream New Year’s Eve Special

Get ready to ring in the new year with Justin Bieber. The singer announced Monday (December 7th) that he will be performing a special live show, T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve With Justin Bieber at 11p.m. ET on December 31st. T-Mobile customers can score free access to the livestream concert through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or by heading to www.JustinBieberNYE.com starting Tuesday, Dec. 8, while everyone else can purchase access for $25 at www.JustinBieberNYE.com. The “Yummy” sing said in a press release, “I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they're such a fun brand, and we're working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night. I can't wait to partner on this epic New Year's Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.” This will be Bieber's first live show since 2017.

