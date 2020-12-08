Justin Bieber To Stream New Year’s Eve Special

PRPhotos.com

Get ready to ring in the new year with Justin Bieber. The singer announced Monday (December 7th) that he will be performing a special live show, T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve With Justin Bieber at 11p.m. ET on December 31st. T-Mobile customers can score free access to the livestream concert through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or by heading to www.JustinBieberNYE.com starting Tuesday, Dec. 8, while everyone else can purchase access for $25 at www.JustinBieberNYE.com. The “Yummy” sing said in a press release, “I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they're such a fun brand, and we're working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night. I can't wait to partner on this epic New Year's Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.” This will be Bieber's first live show since 2017.